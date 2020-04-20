SEGRO plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SEGRO plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEGXF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEGRO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Get SEGRO alerts:

Shares of SEGXF remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average of $10.91. SEGRO has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.