Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) Short Interest Down 20.6% in March

Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the March 15th total of 59,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Select Bancorp stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.99. The company had a trading volume of 138,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,272. Select Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $12.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $123.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.82.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Select Bancorp had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $13.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Select Bancorp will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

In other news, CEO William L. Hedgepeth purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $38,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,886.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Select Bancorp by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Select Bancorp by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 7,722 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Select Bancorp by 1,581.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Select Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Select Bancorp by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 46.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

