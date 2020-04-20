Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) Short Interest Down 20.6% in March

Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the March 15th total of 59,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Select Bancorp stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.99. The company had a trading volume of 138,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,272. Select Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $12.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $123.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.82.
Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Select Bancorp had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $13.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Select Bancorp will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO William L. Hedgepeth purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $38,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,886.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Select Bancorp by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Select Bancorp by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 7,722 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Select Bancorp by 1,581.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Select Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Select Bancorp by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 46.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Select Bancorp Company Profile
Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
