Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 861,900 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the March 15th total of 1,072,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 350,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,124,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,513,000 after acquiring an additional 109,380 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,271,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,918,000 after acquiring an additional 13,962 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 994,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,845,000 after acquiring an additional 28,985 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $47,021,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,714,000 after acquiring an additional 49,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

SIGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JMP Securities raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

NASDAQ:SIGI traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,945. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $81.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.04.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

