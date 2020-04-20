Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.50 (Sell) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $32.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Shinhan Financial Group an industry rank of 176 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 53.6% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHG traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,123. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. Shinhan Financial Group has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $40.00.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

