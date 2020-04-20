Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.50 (Sell) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $32.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Shinhan Financial Group an industry rank of 176 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 53.6% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHG traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,123. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. Shinhan Financial Group has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $40.00.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shinhan Financial Group (SHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.