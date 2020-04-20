Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.50 (Sell) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company.
Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $32.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Shinhan Financial Group an industry rank of 176 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
Shares of NYSE SHG traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,123. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. Shinhan Financial Group has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $40.00.
About Shinhan Financial Group
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.
