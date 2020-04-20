Short Interest in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Decreases By 19.2%

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 332,300 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the March 15th total of 411,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 117,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In other news, CFO Eric P. Credle acquired 1,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $27,490.00. Also, Director Frederick Leslie Taylor purchased 4,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.93 per share, with a total value of $99,931.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,477.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,496 shares of company stock valued at $160,025. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,116,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,545,000 after buying an additional 53,515 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,096,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,762,000 after purchasing an additional 138,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 592,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,035,000 after purchasing an additional 82,375 shares in the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

NASDAQ FBNC traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.37. The stock had a trading volume of 169,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,391. The stock has a market cap of $603.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.64. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $41.34.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.07). First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $69.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

