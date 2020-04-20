Short Interest in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Drops By 23.7%

Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300,000 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the March 15th total of 21,363,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,343,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,518,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $863,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $494,102,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

FOXA traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,999,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,868,026. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40. FOX has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FOX will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on FOX from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded FOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.94.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

