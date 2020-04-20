Short Interest in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Decreases By 20.1%

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the March 15th total of 3,942,300 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

IAC traded up $5.71 on Friday, hitting $223.72. The company had a trading volume of 794,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,964. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $278.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.87. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IAC shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $256.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $295.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.20.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.28, for a total transaction of $732,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,108.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

