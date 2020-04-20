Short Interest in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Declines By 20.3%

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 281,100 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the March 15th total of 352,700 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR traded up $4.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.72. The stock had a trading volume of 141,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.95. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $34.20 and a twelve month high of $81.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 69.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IPAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Inter Parfums from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised Inter Parfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson downgraded Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Inter Parfums from $76.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at $16,715,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,727,000 after purchasing an additional 111,537 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 470.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 95,113 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 58,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at $2,821,000. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.