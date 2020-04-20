Short Interest in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) Declines By 20.4%

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,700 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the March 15th total of 193,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LORL. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LORL traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.95. 115,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,904. The company has a market cap of $326.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.34. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average is $31.70.

LORL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

About Loral Space & Communications Ltd.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

