Short Interest in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Drops By 19.4%

Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the March 15th total of 1,686,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 720,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Meyer Malka bought 5,870 shares of Mercadolibre stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $522.22 per share, with a total value of $3,065,431.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,052,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Mercadolibre by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Mercadolibre during the 1st quarter valued at $462,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $15.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $597.50. 555,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,602. Mercadolibre has a 1 year low of $422.22 and a 1 year high of $756.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $532.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $581.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of -164.60 and a beta of 1.59.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.56). Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mercadolibre will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mercadolibre from $675.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Mercadolibre in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $548.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $699.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

