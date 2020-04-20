Short Interest in Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Increases By 8.6%

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the March 15th total of 1,454,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 434,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Personalis stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.81. 245,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,736. The company has a market capitalization of $272.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34. Personalis has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Chen sold 101,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $885,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Personalis during the third quarter worth $64,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Personalis by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Personalis by 260.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Personalis during the third quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

PSNL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Personalis from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Personalis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

