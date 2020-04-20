Short Interest in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Declines By 27.8%

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,270,000 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 19,770,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.1% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 167.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 14,953 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $2,723,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.17. 9,856,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,045,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $87.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.16.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

