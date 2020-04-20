Short Interest in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Declines By 23.2%

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the March 15th total of 2,187,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 933,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.46, for a total value of $1,217,257.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,754,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $6,903,328.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,974 shares of company stock valued at $57,529,904 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,897,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,977,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,115,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,232,807,000 after buying an additional 298,236 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,862,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 430,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,844,000 after buying an additional 238,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBAC traded up $6.13 on Friday, reaching $314.83. The company had a trading volume of 760,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 244.06 and a beta of 0.37. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $193.91 and a 1 year high of $315.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $273.82 and a 200-day moving average of $253.13.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. New Street Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.71.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

