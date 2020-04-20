Short Interest in Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) Decreases By 23.3%

Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the March 15th total of 3,179,400 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 945,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of SIEN stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,516,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,503. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $85.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.23. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 110.93% and a negative net margin of 131.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sientra will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Sientra from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Sientra from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Sientra from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens reduced their price target on Sientra from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sientra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.43.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 16,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $99,036.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,376. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 63,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $375,621.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIEN. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 148,723 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 24,895 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 490,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 210,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter valued at $539,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

