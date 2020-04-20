Short Interest in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Drops By 18.0%

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 289,900 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the March 15th total of 353,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SJW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on SJW Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

SJW stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.73. 97,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.33. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $74.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.62, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.28.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $125.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.97 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas R. King sold 5,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $343,715.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $44,887.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,853 shares of company stock valued at $447,003. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SJW Group in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SJW Group by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SJW Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 133,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,478,000 after buying an additional 6,957 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth $13,353,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SJW Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 290,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,616,000 after purchasing an additional 24,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

