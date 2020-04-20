Short Interest in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Decreases By 28.9%

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the March 15th total of 3,768,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. Cfra decreased their target price on Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Synopsys from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.17.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 32,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $4,884,948.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,614,308.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $637,150.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,678.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,624 shares of company stock valued at $40,208,070. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 603,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,590,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,602,000 after purchasing an additional 118,002 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,428,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,539. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $166.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $834.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

