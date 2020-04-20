Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 1,472,400 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 435,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Summit Insights lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $130.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.44.
In related news, SVP Robert Matthew Johnson sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $184,780.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,073.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB traded down $3.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.42. The stock had a trading volume of 293,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,441. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 210.53, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.46 and its 200 day moving average is $103.30. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $122.90.
Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $219.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Silicon Laboratories
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.
