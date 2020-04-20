Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,300 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 203,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 365,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIMO. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,196 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 12,046 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. Skyline Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 198,400 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $10,061,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 19,636 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

NASDAQ SIMO traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $43.47. The company had a trading volume of 379,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.97. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $53.04.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.73 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.