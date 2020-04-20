Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Buys Shares of 10,548 People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,548 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,426,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $835,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,986 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,362,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,490 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,417,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,213 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,713,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,455,000 after purchasing an additional 782,081 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,265,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,082,000 after acquiring an additional 666,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stephens cut their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

In other People’s United Financial news, CFO R David Rosato purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PBCT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.47. 4,943,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,917,220. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.32.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.75 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.