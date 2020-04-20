Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV reduced its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,194,749,000 after buying an additional 128,042 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,086,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,488,000 after buying an additional 1,100,720 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,337,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,545,000 after buying an additional 74,669 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,268,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,994,000 after buying an additional 17,925 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,023,000 after buying an additional 498,945 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.27.

Shares of SWK stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.48. 1,769,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,839. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.62. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.01. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

