Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Grows Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,829 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $427,000. Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in Walmart by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.85. The company had a trading volume of 8,125,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,084,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $98.85 and a 1-year high of $132.97. The firm has a market cap of $374.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.74.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra dropped their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Walmart from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.58.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

