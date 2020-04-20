Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.28. 6,630,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,506,993. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.15.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

