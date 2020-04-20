Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $3,948,310,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,048,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,211,000 after purchasing an additional 244,244 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,988,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,076,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,403,000 after buying an additional 2,337,974 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,563,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,110,000 after buying an additional 122,105 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $306,072.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,691,728.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Francisco J. Sanchez acquired 1,370 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,621.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,471.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.11.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,576,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $47.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.45.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 2.13%. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

