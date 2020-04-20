Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Invests $113,000 in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BTT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 363,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 269,344 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 70,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period.

Shares of BTT traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $22.91. The stock had a trading volume of 89,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,893. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.82. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $25.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

