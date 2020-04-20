Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Takes $95,000 Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amcor by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,941,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,851,000 after purchasing an additional 27,771,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,667,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Amcor by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,740,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,848 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,795,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,937,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,525,000 after buying an additional 2,003,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.43% of the company’s stock.

AMCR stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,062,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,340,979. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.84. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 75.41%.

In other news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia acquired 50,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $532,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ian Wilson acquired 72,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $475,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AMCR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Amcor from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amcor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.38.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

