Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Trims Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV decreased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,625,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,377,732,000 after buying an additional 69,569 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in PPG Industries by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,382,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $585,019,000 after acquiring an additional 179,975 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,203,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $426,618,000 after buying an additional 84,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,455,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,791,000 after buying an additional 35,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,300,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $307,047,000 after buying an additional 33,683 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $121.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.79.

NYSE PPG traded down $2.21 on Monday, hitting $91.10. 1,032,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,597. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.18. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

