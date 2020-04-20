Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) Short Interest Down 23.1% in March

Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 225,200 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 293,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 134,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of SONM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.82. 180,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,201. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57. The company has a market cap of $16.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sonim Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $18.26.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 96.23% and a negative net margin of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonim Technologies will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

SONM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Sonim Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, National Securities lowered shares of Sonim Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.04.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sonim Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,068,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sonim Technologies by 176.1% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 373,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 238,397 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC grew its position in Sonim Technologies by 12,415.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC now owns 300,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 297,975 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sonim Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $537,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Sonim Technologies by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 128,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 66,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.