SpaceChain (SPC) 1-Day Volume Tops $68.00

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. SpaceChain has a market capitalization of $757,413.41 and approximately $68.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SpaceChain has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One SpaceChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, Coinnest, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 46.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain Profile

SpaceChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Coinnest, Bittrex, EXX, CoinEgg and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

