SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,204,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,407. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $45.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.33.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.