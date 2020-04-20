Sphere (SPHR) 1-Day Volume Tops $160.00

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Sphere coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000696 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. During the last week, Sphere has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sphere has a market capitalization of $626,181.97 and $160.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sphere alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00033601 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00047215 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000701 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,194.45 or 0.99837508 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00061859 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Sphere Coin Profile

Sphere is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io . Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sphere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sphere and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.