Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Short Interest Down 19.4% in March

Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the March 15th total of 1,414,600 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

SR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. FIX started coverage on Spire in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Shares of NYSE:SR traded down $3.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.58. The company had a trading volume of 237,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,741. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $57.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.26.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Spire had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $566.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Spire’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.6225 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is 66.76%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spire by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Spire by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in Spire by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

