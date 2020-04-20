Spirit AeroSystems’ (SPR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cowen currently has a $25.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

SPR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.60.

Shares of SPR traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,499,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,621. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.44. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $92.81.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 6.74%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 22,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 39,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

