Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Short Interest Down 19.3% in March

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,430,000 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the March 15th total of 7,963,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SFM. Gordon Haskett upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.44. 3,399,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,036. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.93. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $24.06.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Molloy bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $91,289.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,974.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 62,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

