Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SFM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra dropped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

SFM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.27. The stock had a trading volume of 104,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,182. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.19. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $24.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $91,289.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,974.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Molloy bought 5,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 89.9% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,661,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,878,000 after acquiring an additional 786,372 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.1% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 33.4% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 41,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 23.0% in the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 110,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 20,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.