Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the March 15th total of 1,806,800 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 649,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STMP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. National Securities began coverage on shares of Stamps.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

Shares of STMP traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.53. The company had a trading volume of 202,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,311. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Stamps.com has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $185.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.01.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.90. Stamps.com had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stamps.com will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 222.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Stamps.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

