Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.63-0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $735 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $636.75 million.Stars Group also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.63-0.65 EPS.

NASDAQ TSG opened at $25.29 on Monday. Stars Group has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $26.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 114.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.19 million. Stars Group had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stars Group will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Stars Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered Stars Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Redburn Partners raised Stars Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stars Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Stars Group from $24.50 to $21.10 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.33.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

