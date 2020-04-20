Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.63-0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $735 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $636.75 million.Stars Group also updated its Q1 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 0.63-0.65 EPS.
NASDAQ TSG opened at $25.29 on Monday. Stars Group has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $26.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 114.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.19 million. Stars Group had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stars Group will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Stars Group
The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.
