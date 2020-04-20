Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Price Target to $13.00

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Clarus in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Clarus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered Clarus from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Clarus from $16.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.09. The company had a trading volume of 11,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 4.92. Clarus has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $277.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.08.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Clarus had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $61.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,970,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,715,000 after purchasing an additional 481,451 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

