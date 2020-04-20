SunTrust Banks Cuts Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Price Target to $13.00

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) had its target price trimmed by SunTrust Banks from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on JELD. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Jeld-Wen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on Jeld-Wen from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Jeld-Wen from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Jeld-Wen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.46.

Shares of NYSE JELD traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.58. 831,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,246. Jeld-Wen has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average of $19.54.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 15.09%. Jeld-Wen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jeld-Wen will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 287.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,864,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,326 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,316,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,140,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,588,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,608,000 after acquiring an additional 541,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

