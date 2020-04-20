SunTrust Banks Cuts Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Price Target to $13.00

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) had its target price trimmed by SunTrust Banks from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on JELD. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Jeld-Wen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on Jeld-Wen from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Jeld-Wen from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Jeld-Wen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.46.
Shares of NYSE JELD traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.58. 831,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,246. Jeld-Wen has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average of $19.54.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 287.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,864,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,326 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,316,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,140,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,588,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,608,000 after acquiring an additional 541,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.
About Jeld-Wen
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.
