SunTrust Banks Lowers Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $45.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price objective lowered by SunTrust Banks from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.47% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $75.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Owens Corning from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $67.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.94.

Shares of NYSE OC traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,553,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,512. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $68.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.62.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.90 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,076.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,176,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

