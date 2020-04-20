SunTrust Banks Lowers Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $45.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price objective lowered by SunTrust Banks from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.47% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $75.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Owens Corning from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $67.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.94.
Shares of NYSE OC traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,553,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,512. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $68.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.62.
In related news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.90 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,076.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,176,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.
About Owens Corning
Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.
See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool
Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.