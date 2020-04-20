SunTrust Banks Trims Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Target Price to $18.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its target price trimmed by SunTrust Banks from $40.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Boyd Gaming from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Nomura Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.45.

NYSE:BYD traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.33. 1,979,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,650,150. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $36.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.95.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $833.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.46 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $29,550.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 45,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,193.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 18.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

