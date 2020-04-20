SunTrust Banks Trims Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Target Price to $12.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective trimmed by SunTrust Banks from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CLR. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a sector outperform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.35.

NYSE CLR traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $10.72. 9,160,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,146,853. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.77. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $52.03.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Mcnabb II acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $30,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven K. Owen acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $100,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 156,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,205. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,462 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,669 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth $4,768,000. 19.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

