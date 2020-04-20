Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Short Interest Update

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,600 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the March 15th total of 185,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 79,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after buying an additional 24,877 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $1,163,000. 11.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TARO traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $68.11. 26,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,678. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.59. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $109.42.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $147.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.00 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

