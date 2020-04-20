TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts forecast that TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty One analysts have issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.39. TechnipFMC reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TechnipFMC.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.43). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 16.96% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FTI shares. Berenberg Bank raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Tudor Pickering downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $8.00 to $9.30 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.66.

Shares of FTI traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.12. 2,942,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,459,494. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.87. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average is $17.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%.

In related news, Director Olivier Piou bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,965 shares in the company, valued at $356,870.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 1.6% during the first quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 130,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 544.6% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 151,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 128,308 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 15,430 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 554,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after buying an additional 36,967 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechnipFMC (FTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.