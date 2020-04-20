Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $98.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $110.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Loop Capital raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

In other news, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $922,553.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,454 shares in the company, valued at $25,160,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $101,697,086.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,108,166 shares of company stock worth $102,629,440. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock traded up $3.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.95. 1,183,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,773. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $100.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.04.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.20. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 70.68% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

