Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Terrace Energy Corp (CVE:TZR) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 371000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$411,883.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $473,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26.

About Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR)

Terrace Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. It has an option to acquire a 50% working interest in the Maverick County project covering approximately 147,000 gross mineral acres located in Maverick County, Texas.

