The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) Short Interest Down 26.2% in March

The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,000 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the March 15th total of 222,100 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 58,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 21,301 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Providence Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period.

Shares of PRSC traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,259. The Providence Service has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $71.97. The stock has a market cap of $734.64 million, a P/E ratio of -170.08 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.40. The Providence Service had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $384.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $1.371 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%.

PRSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised The Providence Service from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

About The Providence Service

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

