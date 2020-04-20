Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) vs. Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) and Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.9% of Tiziana Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Leap Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.4% of Leap Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Tiziana Life Sciences has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leap Therapeutics has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and Leap Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiziana Life Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Leap Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Tiziana Life Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 530.91%. Leap Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $3.67, suggesting a potential upside of 110.73%. Given Tiziana Life Sciences’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Tiziana Life Sciences is more favorable than Leap Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Tiziana Life Sciences and Leap Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiziana Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A Leap Therapeutics N/A -413.63% -194.07%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tiziana Life Sciences and Leap Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiziana Life Sciences N/A N/A -$7.99 million N/A N/A Leap Therapeutics N/A N/A -$32.90 million ($1.47) -1.18

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Milciclib (TZLS-201) that is in phase II clinical trials for epithelial thymic carcinoma and/or thymoma in patients previously treated with chemotherapy; and Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 antibody, which completed phase IIa clinical trials for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, autoimmune type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and lupus. It also develops TZLS-501, a human anti IL-6R monoclonal antibody that is in pre-clinical development. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Tiziana Life Sciences Plc is a subsidiary of Planwise Group Limited.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer. The company's clinical stage programs also include TRX518, a monoclonal antibody, which is in clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. It has collaboration agreement with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc. to evaluate the company's TRX518, a GITR agonist, in combination with avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 IgG1 monoclonal antibody, and chemotherapy. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

