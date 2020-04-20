Trias (TRY) Price Tops $0.0006

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Trias has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One Trias token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Trias has a market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $185.46 or 0.02687823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00221426 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00058153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00050348 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000732 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Trias

Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,150,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trias’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab . Trias’ official website is www.trias.one

Buying and Selling Trias

Trias can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

