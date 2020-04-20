Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) Short Interest Up 8.2% in March

Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the March 15th total of 3,411,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.5 days. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TCDA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Shares of TCDA stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.31. 137,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,548. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.36. Tricida has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $44.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average of $34.02.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.04. Analysts expect that Tricida will post -5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tricida news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $126,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,761,511.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dawn Parsell Otto sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $135,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 465 shares in the company, valued at $14,805.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,750 shares of company stock worth $583,295. 66.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Tricida by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tricida by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,437,000 after buying an additional 21,343 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Tricida by 489.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 70,669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tricida by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tricida by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 264,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

