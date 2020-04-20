TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TriNet Group, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses. It offers payroll, tax administration, risk protection, performance management, compensation consulting, and employee benefit plans. The Company serves banking and financial services, biotech and life sciences, technology, non-profits, professional services, venture capital, and advertising and marketing industries. TriNet Group, Inc. is headquartered in San Leandro, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded TriNet Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. TriNet Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.00.

TNET traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.40. 469,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $76.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.22. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.85.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.73 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 45.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $110,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,995,512.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 377,494 shares of company stock valued at $18,764,507 and sold 71,913 shares valued at $3,993,787. 37.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,011,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,626 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in TriNet Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 692,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,282,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TriNet Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

